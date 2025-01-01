Menu
1994 Freightliner FL80 Rescue Fire Truck, 8.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, cloth.. Certification and Decal valid until July 2025. $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

1994 Freightliner FL80

131,081 KM

Details Description Features

$45,870

+ tax & licensing
1994 Freightliner FL80

Rescue Fire Truck Diesel

12110978

1994 Freightliner FL80

Rescue Fire Truck Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,081KM
VIN 1FV6JLBA8RL593444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037580
  • Mileage 131,081 KM

Vehicle Description

1994 Freightliner FL80 Rescue Fire Truck, 8.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, cloth..
Certification and Decal valid until July 2025. $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1994 Freightliner FL80