1994 Toyota Supra W58 5 Speed, Twin Turbo 2JZ-GTE VVTI Gasoline, right hand drive, 2 Seater, RS-R Bolt in Cage, MOMO Steering Wheel, BN Sports Body Kit, Sard Racing Oil Temp and Oil Pressure, Bride Zeta 1 Bucket Seat, 18 Aftermarket Wheels. $44,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

23,145 KM

Details Description

W58 5 Speed 2JZ-GTE VVTI Right hand Drive

W58 5 Speed 2JZ-GTE VVTI Right hand Drive

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
23,145KM
VIN JZA800016598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

