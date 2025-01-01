Menu
Account
Sign In
1995 Freightliner FL086 M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck, 10.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, brown interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until December 2025. 60160kms ONLY Cummins L10 Anderson Engineering Pumper Truck 1250IGPM at 150PSI This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1995 Freightliner FL086

60,160 KM

Details Description Features

$29,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1995 Freightliner FL086

M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12681756

1995 Freightliner FL086

M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12681756
  2. 12681756
  3. 12681756
  4. 12681756
  5. 12681756
  6. 12681756
  7. 12681756
  8. 12681756
  9. 12681756
  10. 12681756
  11. 12681756
  12. 12681756
  13. 12681756
  14. 12681756
  15. 12681756
  16. 12681756
  17. 12681756
  18. 12681756
  19. 12681756
  20. 12681756
  21. 12681756
  22. 12681756
  23. 12681756
  24. 12681756
  25. 12681756
  26. 12681756
  27. 12681756
  28. 12681756
  29. 12681756
  30. 12681756
  31. 12681756
  32. 12681756
  33. 12681756
  34. 12681756
  35. 12681756
  36. 12681756
  37. 12681756
  38. 12681756
  39. 12681756
  40. 12681756
  41. 12681756
  42. 12681756
  43. 12681756
  44. 12681756
  45. 12681756
  46. 12681756
  47. 12681756
  48. 12681756
  49. 12681756
  50. 12681756
  51. 12681756
  52. 12681756
  53. 12681756
  54. 12681756
  55. 12681756
  56. 12681756
  57. 12681756
  58. 12681756
  59. 12681756
  60. 12681756
  61. 12681756
  62. 12681756
  63. 12681756
  64. 12681756
  65. 12681756
  66. 12681756
  67. 12681756
  68. 12681756
  69. 12681756
  70. 12681756
  71. 12681756
  72. 12681756
  73. 12681756
  74. 12681756
  75. 12681756
  76. 12681756
  77. 12681756
  78. 12681756
  79. 12681756
  80. 12681756
  81. 12681756
  82. 12681756
  83. 12681756
  84. 12681756
  85. 12681756
  86. 12681756
  87. 12681756
  88. 12681756
  89. 12681756
  90. 12681756
  91. 12681756
  92. 12681756
  93. 12681756
  94. 12681756
  95. 12681756
  96. 12681756
  97. 12681756
  98. 12681756
  99. 12681756
  100. 12681756
  101. 12681756
  102. 12681756
  103. 12681756
  104. 12681756
  105. 12681756
  106. 12681756
  107. 12681756
  108. 12681756
  109. 12681756
  110. 12681756
  111. 12681756
  112. 12681756
  113. 12681756
  114. 12681756
  115. 12681756
  116. 12681756
  117. 12681756
  118. 12681756
  119. 12681756
Contact Seller

$29,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,160KM
VIN 1FV64LYB7SL872297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038066
  • Mileage 60,160 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 Freightliner FL086 M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck, 10.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, brown interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until December 2025.
60160kms ONLY

Cummins L10

Anderson Engineering Pumper Truck

1250IGPM at 150PSI This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 101,100 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-250 XL With Power Tailgate 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Ford F-250 XL With Power Tailgate 2WD 86,807 KM $24,820 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Freightliner FL086 M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
1995 Freightliner FL086 M2 106 Cummins Pumper Fire Truck 60,160 KM $29,750 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

1995 Freightliner FL086