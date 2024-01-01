Menu
1995 Freightliner FLL086 Rescue Truck Diesel BC0037050,10.0L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, Chelsea PTO, engine brakes, light bars, ONAN electric power, insta chains, air horn, 2 awnings, rolling doors, rooftop watch tower, generator, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine Hours 31340, Certification and Decal Valid to June 2025 $32,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1995 Freightliner FLL086

60,160 KM

$32,510

+ tax & licensing
1995 Freightliner FLL086

Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center

1995 Freightliner FLL086

Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,160KM
VIN 1FV64LYB9SL872298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0037128
  • Mileage 60,160 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 Freightliner FLL086 Rescue Truck Diesel BC0037050,10.0L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, Chelsea PTO, engine brakes, light bars, ONAN electric power, insta chains, air horn, 2 awnings, rolling doors, rooftop watch tower, generator, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine Hours 31340, Certification and Decal Valid to June 2025 $32,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Used 1995 Freightliner FLL086 Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center for sale in Burnaby, BC
1995 Freightliner FLL086 Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center 60,160 KM $32,510 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$32,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1995 Freightliner FLL086