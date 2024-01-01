$32,510+ tax & licensing
1995 Freightliner FLL086
Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center
1995 Freightliner FLL086
Rescue Truck Diesel Air Brakes Command Center
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,510
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0037128
- Mileage 60,160 KM
Vehicle Description
1995 Freightliner FLL086 Rescue Truck Diesel BC0037050,10.0L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, Chelsea PTO, engine brakes, light bars, ONAN electric power, insta chains, air horn, 2 awnings, rolling doors, rooftop watch tower, generator, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine Hours 31340, Certification and Decal Valid to June 2025 $32,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376