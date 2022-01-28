Menu
1996 GMC Savana

236,124 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1996 GMC Savana

1996 GMC Savana

G3500 14 Foot Cube Van Diesel

1996 GMC Savana

G3500 14 Foot Cube Van Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

236,124KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8166619
  Stock #: BC0033962
  VIN: 1GDJG31F8T1040535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033962
  • Mileage 236,124 KM

Vehicle Description

1996 GMC Savana G3500 14 Foot Cube Van Diesel, 6.5L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. $6,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $6,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Steel Wheels

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

