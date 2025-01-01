Menu
Account
Sign In
1997 Genie S-65 AWD Boom Lift, Gas and Propane Engine, Max Height: 65 Foot, blue exterior, blue interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $13,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1997 GENIE S-65

Details Description

$13,530

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1997 GENIE S-65

4X4 Boom Lift Gasoline and Propane

Watch This Vehicle
12485632

1997 GENIE S-65

4X4 Boom Lift Gasoline and Propane

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12485632
  2. 12485632
  3. 12485632
  4. 12485632
  5. 12485632
  6. 12485632
  7. 12485632
  8. 12485632
  9. 12485632
  10. 12485632
  11. 12485632
  12. 12485632
  13. 12485632
  14. 12485632
  15. 12485632
  16. 12485632
  17. 12485632
  18. 12485632
  19. 12485632
  20. 12485632
  21. 12485632
  22. 12485632
  23. 12485632
  24. 12485632
  25. 12485632
  26. 12485632
  27. 12485632
  28. 12485632
  29. 12485632
  30. 12485632
  31. 12485632
  32. 12485632
  33. 12485632
  34. 12485632
  35. 12485632
  36. 12485632
  37. 12485632
  38. 12485632
  39. 12485632
  40. 12485632
  41. 12485632
  42. 12485632
  43. 12485632
  44. 12485632
  45. 12485632
  46. 12485632
  47. 12485632
  48. 12485632
  49. 12485632
  50. 12485632
  51. 12485632
  52. 12485632
  53. 12485632
  54. 12485632
  55. 12485632
  56. 12485632
  57. 12485632
  58. 12485632
  59. 12485632
  60. 12485632
  61. 12485632
  62. 12485632
  63. 12485632
  64. 12485632
  65. 12485632
  66. 12485632
  67. 12485632
  68. 12485632
  69. 12485632
  70. 12485632
  71. 12485632
  72. 12485632
  73. 12485632
  74. 12485632
  75. 12485632
  76. 12485632
  77. 12485632
  78. 12485632
  79. 12485632
  80. 12485632
  81. 12485632
  82. 12485632
  83. 12485632
  84. 12485632
  85. 12485632
  86. 12485632
  87. 12485632
  88. 12485632
  89. 12485632
  90. 12485632
  91. 12485632
  92. 12485632
  93. 12485632
  94. 12485632
  95. 12485632
  96. 12485632
  97. 12485632
  98. 12485632
  99. 12485632
  100. 12485632
  101. 12485632
  102. 12485632
  103. 12485632
  104. 12485632
  105. 12485632
  106. 12485632
  107. 12485632
  108. 12485632
  109. 12485632
  110. 12485632
  111. 12485632
  112. 12485632
  113. 12485632
  114. 12485632
  115. 12485632
  116. 12485632
  117. 12485632
  118. 12485632
  119. 12485632
  120. 12485632
Contact Seller

$13,530

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037911
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

1997 Genie S-65 AWD Boom Lift, Gas and Propane Engine, Max Height: 65 Foot, blue exterior, blue interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $13,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van 163,084 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD 79,329 KM $55,710 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel 107,575 KM $42,850 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,530

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

1997 GENIE S-65