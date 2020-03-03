Menu
1998 Ford LT9513

With Air Brakes Diesel Plow Tanker Truck

1998 Ford LT9513

With Air Brakes Diesel Plow Tanker Truck

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,740

+ taxes & licensing

  • 321,652KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750905
  • Stock #: BC0032422
  • VIN: 1FDZS96P4WVA18289
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

1998 Ford LT9513 With Air Brakes Diesel Plow Tanker Truck, 10.8L Cummins ,belly plow, plow attachment at the front (no front plow blade) Deicing water tank, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $18,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

