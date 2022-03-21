$13,980+ tax & licensing
1998 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI
Electra Glide Classic Motorcycle
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$13,980
- Listing ID: 8718452
- Stock #: BC0035019
- VIN: 1HD1FCR15WY623977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # BC0035019
- Mileage 29,303 KM
Vehicle Description
1998 Harley-Davidson Flhtcui Electra Glide Classic Motorcycle, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $13,980.00 plus $350 processing fee, $14,330.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
