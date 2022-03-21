Menu
1998 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

29,303 KM

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1998 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

1998 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

Electra Glide Classic Motorcycle

1998 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

Electra Glide Classic Motorcycle

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8718452
  • Stock #: BC0035019
  • VIN: 1HD1FCR15WY623977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # BC0035019
  • Mileage 29,303 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 Harley-Davidson Flhtcui Electra Glide Classic Motorcycle, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $13,980.00 plus $350 processing fee, $14,330.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

