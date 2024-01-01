Menu
1998 International 2654 Water Tanker, Air Brakes, 8.7L L6 DIESEL engine., 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, air horn, strobes, Deicer, front and rear spray valves, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Engine hours 8959. Certificate and Decal November 2024. $29,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

1998 International 2654

142,290 KM

$29,830

+ tax & licensing
1998 International 2654

Water Tanker Diesel Air Brakes

1998 International 2654

Water Tanker Diesel Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,290KM
VIN 1HTGHADT1WH525275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037125
  • Mileage 142,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1998 International 2654