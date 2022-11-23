$16,930+ tax & licensing
1999 Freightliner FL50
Ex Fire Rescue Truck Air Brakes Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,022 KM
Vehicle Description
1999 Freightliner FL50 Ex Fire Rescue Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 5.9L, Cummins 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, black interior, cloth. $16,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
