1999 Freightliner FL50

193,022 KM

$16,930

+ tax & licensing
$16,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1999 Freightliner FL50

1999 Freightliner FL50

Ex Fire Rescue Truck Air Brakes Diesel

1999 Freightliner FL50

Ex Fire Rescue Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,930

+ taxes & licensing

193,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435903
  • Stock #: BC0035539
  • VIN: 1FV3EFAC8XHB31707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0035539
  • Mileage 193,022 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 Freightliner FL50 Ex Fire Rescue Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 5.9L, Cummins 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, black interior, cloth. $16,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

