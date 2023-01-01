$3,950+ tax & licensing
1999 GLASTRON GS180
Bow Rider Boat Motor and Trailer
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10168659
- Stock #: BC0036105
- VIN: GLA16848A999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Boat
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1999 Glastron GS180 Bow Rider Boat Motor and Trailer, Yamaha outboard motor VMAXX 175, 6 cylinder Low compression in one cylinder, glove box, tilt steering, walk-through curved glass windshield, wrapped around bow seats/ storage, electric horn, ski/kneeboard locker, stainless steel boarding ladder, Beige exterior, white interior, vinyl. 2001 EZ Load Trailer 1Zeaavma21a104970 (Sitting for 2 years in dry garage fuel will need to be changed) $3,950.00 plus $350 processing fee, $4,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
