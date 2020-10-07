+ taxes & licensing
2000 Arctic Snow Plow HYS 20AGU06-10 Nose Snow Plow Arctic 9 Foot, orange exterior. "Actual Year is unknown" $2,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $3,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
