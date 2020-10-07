Menu
2000 Arctic Snow Plow Hys 20agu06-10

0 KM

$2,710

+ tax & licensing
$2,710

+ taxes & licensing

604-522-7376

Nose Snow Plow Arctic 9 Foot

Nose Snow Plow Arctic 9 Foot

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$2,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • VIN: 6283BEUS791928J

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

2000 Arctic Snow Plow HYS 20AGU06-10 Nose Snow Plow Arctic 9 Foot, orange exterior. "Actual Year is unknown" $2,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $3,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

