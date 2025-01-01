$5,210+ taxes & licensing
2000 CLARK GPS 15
3 stage ForkLift Propane (Actual Year is unconfirmed )
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$5,210
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BC0038447
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2000 CLARK GPS 15, 3 STAGE FORKLIFT, GREEN, VIN GP12705577237KOF, HOURS AND YEAR NOT VERIFIED), PROPANE, FEATURES: RUBBER TIRES, WEIGHT 2920KG, FORKS, 112 INCH MAST HEIGHT, All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed This listing does not come with a propane tank, the purchaser will have to supply their own propane tank (Actual Year is unconfirmed ) $5,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
604-522-7376