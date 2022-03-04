$7,203+ tax & licensing
$7,203
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2000 Dodge Dakota
Sport Reg Cab 4WD
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
250,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472756
- Stock #: BL1183A
- VIN: 1B7GL22Z4YS673306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 250,105 KM
