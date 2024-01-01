Menu
Account
Sign In
2000 Flat Deck 20 Feet, actual year unknown $7,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $7,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2000 FLAT Deck

Details Description

$7,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 FLAT Deck

20 Feet

Watch This Vehicle

2000 FLAT Deck

20 Feet

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11510001
  2. 11510001
  3. 11510001
  4. 11510001
  5. 11510001
  6. 11510001
  7. 11510001
  8. 11510001
  9. 11510001
  10. 11510001
  11. 11510001
  12. 11510001
  13. 11510001
  14. 11510001
  15. 11510001
  16. 11510001
  17. 11510001
  18. 11510001
  19. 11510001
  20. 11510001
  21. 11510001
  22. 11510001
  23. 11510001
  24. 11510001
  25. 11510001
  26. 11510001
  27. 11510001
  28. 11510001
  29. 11510001
  30. 11510001
  31. 11510001
  32. 11510001
  33. 11510001
  34. 11510001
  35. 11510001
  36. 11510001
  37. 11510001
  38. 11510001
  39. 11510001
  40. 11510001
  41. 11510001
  42. 11510001
  43. 11510001
  44. 11510001
  45. 11510001
  46. 11510001
  47. 11510001
  48. 11510001
  49. 11510001
  50. 11510001
Contact Seller

$7,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN INSERT SERIAL NO

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2000 Flat Deck 20 Feet, actual year unknown $7,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $7,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2019 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually 181,875 KM $36,910 + tax & lic
Used 2019 International 4300 26 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 International 4300 26 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate Air Brakes 71,070 KM $76,910 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility 487,901 KM $16,470 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2000 FLAT Deck