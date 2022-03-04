$13,250+ tax & licensing
2000 Ford F-750
Cab and Chassis Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8532374
- Stock #: BC0034209
- VIN: 3FDPW7542YMA52168
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0034209
- Mileage 99,515 KM
2000 Ford F-750 Cab and Chassis Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 4X2, rear view mirror is missing / NO mudflaps,GVW:13,608, Wheelbase: 194 inches, Transmission is hard to shift, Transmission: Standard 6 speed ( Check engine light on and Engine protect light on) $13,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
