2000 Ford F-750

99,515 KM

Details Description Features

$13,250

+ tax & licensing
$13,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2000 Ford F-750

2000 Ford F-750

Cab and Chassis Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel

2000 Ford F-750

Cab and Chassis Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,250

+ taxes & licensing

99,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532374
  • Stock #: BC0034209
  • VIN: 3FDPW7542YMA52168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0034209
  • Mileage 99,515 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Ford F-750 Cab and Chassis Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 4X2, rear view mirror is missing / NO mudflaps,GVW:13,608, Wheelbase: 194 inches, Transmission is hard to shift, Transmission: Standard 6 speed ( Check engine light on and Engine protect light on) $13,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

More inventory From Repo.com

2003 Ford F-750 Form...
 99,353 KM
$19,870 + tax & lic
2013 Freightliner 11...
 86,298 KM
$59,820 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit T-...
 203,931 KM
$34,810 + tax & lic

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

