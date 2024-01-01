Menu
2000 Hyster 120 3 Stage Propane Forklift, sit down counter balance industrial forklift, hydra smooth cylinder, v6 vortec engine, yellow exterior, black interior. Hour meter is not legible and year is unverified. $13,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2000 HYSTER 120

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
2000 HYSTER 120

3 Stage Propane Forklift

12049405

2000 HYSTER 120

3 Stage Propane Forklift

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN K005V01770Y

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # BC0037368
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2000 HYSTER 120