2000 HYSTER 3 Stage Forklift

0 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2000 HYSTER 3 Stage Forklift

2000 HYSTER 3 Stage Forklift

(Actual Year Unknown)

2000 HYSTER 3 Stage Forklift

(Actual Year Unknown)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9296116
  Stock #: BC0035322

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Hyster 3 Stage Forklift (Actual Year Unknown), yellow exterior, black interior, $5,900.00 plus $350 processing fee, $6,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

