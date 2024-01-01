$2,150+ tax & licensing
2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor
with Honda Generator
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$2,150
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor with Honda Generator. $2,150.00 plus $375 processing fee, $2,525.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
