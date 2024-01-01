Menu
2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor with Honda Generator. $2,150.00 plus $375 processing fee, $2,525.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor

$2,150

+ tax & licensing
2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor

with Honda Generator

12056923

2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor

with Honda Generator

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,150

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 09-03-92-8526

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

VIN 09-03-92-8526

Body Style Commercial
Mileage 0

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$2,150

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2000 Wilkerson Refrigerated Air Dryer And Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor