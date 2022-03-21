Menu
2001 Ford F-650

0 KM

$38,510

+ tax & licensing
$38,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2001 Ford F-650

2001 Ford F-650

18 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Air Brakes

2001 Ford F-650

18 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8667812
  Stock #: BC0034899
  VIN: 3FDWF65H91MA31381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034899
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Ford F-650 18 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, Air Brakes 7.2L L6 DIESEL Cat engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. 8 Foot Wide. Certificate and Decal Valid until April 2023 $38,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $38,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

