$38,510+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2001 Ford F-650
18 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Air Brakes
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$38,510
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8667812
- Stock #: BC0034899
- VIN: 3FDWF65H91MA31381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0034899
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2001 Ford F-650 18 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, Air Brakes 7.2L L6 DIESEL Cat engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. 8 Foot Wide. Certificate and Decal Valid until April 2023 $38,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $38,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.