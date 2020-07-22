Menu
2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

181,826 KM

Details Description

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

P4500 16 Foot Cargo Van

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

P4500 16 Foot Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

181,826KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5700621
  Stock #: BC0032872
  VIN: 5B4KP42R913337005

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 181,826 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse P4500 16 Foot Cargo Van, 4 passenger 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 4X2, AM/FM radio, CD player, seats 4, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $7,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

