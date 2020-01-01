Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

183,556 KM

Details Description Features

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

P4500 14 Foot Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse

P4500 14 Foot Cargo Van with Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6291300
  2. 6291300
  3. 6291300
  4. 6291300
  5. 6291300
  6. 6291300
  7. 6291300
  8. 6291300
  9. 6291300
  10. 6291300
  11. 6291300
  12. 6291300
  13. 6291300
  14. 6291300
  15. 6291300
  16. 6291300
  17. 6291300
  18. 6291300
  19. 6291300
  20. 6291300
  21. 6291300
  22. 6291300
  23. 6291300
  24. 6291300
  25. 6291300
  26. 6291300
  27. 6291300
  28. 6291300
  29. 6291300
  30. 6291300
  31. 6291300
  32. 6291300
  33. 6291300
  34. 6291300
  35. 6291300
  36. 6291300
  37. 6291300
  38. 6291300
  39. 6291300
  40. 6291300
  41. 6291300
  42. 6291300
  43. 6291300
  44. 6291300
  45. 6291300
  46. 6291300
  47. 6291300
  48. 6291300
  49. 6291300
  50. 6291300
Contact Seller

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

183,556KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6291300
  • Stock #: BC0032874
  • VIN: 5B4KP42RX13328202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0032874
  • Mileage 183,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Grumman Olsen Workhorse P4500 14 Foot Cargo Van with Rear Shelving, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cassette player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Overall Length : 23.5 feet and width 7 feet $10,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
cassette player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 285,646 KM
$9,620 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo Pa...
 57,600 KM
$7,310 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,802 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory