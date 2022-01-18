Menu
2001 Jexcar 36 Foot Tridem

0 KM

Details Description

$29,710

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Dressing Room Trailer

Dressing Room Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8150107
  • Stock #: BC0034533
  • VIN: 2J9TSJ3R01A034151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Jexcar 36 Foot Tridem Dressing Room Trailer, 3 door, 3 dressing room, 3-tv
each dressing room has separate washrooms, 3-sofa, washroom sinks with faucet, blu ray disc player, microwave, fridge. $29,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $30,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Ventrac KV550 P...
 0 KM
$1,630 + tax & lic
2009 Sterling L8500 ...
 47,808 KM
$59,680 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Ex P...
 172,120 KM
$17,870 + tax & lic

