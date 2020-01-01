Menu
2001 Porsche Boxster

S

2001 Porsche Boxster

S

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$4,870

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,622KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404147
  • Stock #: BC0031821
  • VIN: WP0CB298X1S660337
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2001 Porsche Boxster S, 3.2L, 6 cylinders, 2 doors, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, leather. This vehicle is unable to start, and the running condition is unconfirmed. $4,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

