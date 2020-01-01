2001 Porsche Boxster S, 3.2L, 6 cylinders, 2 doors, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, leather. This vehicle is unable to start, and the running condition is unconfirmed. $4,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

High intensity discharge headlights Safety ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Front side airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

