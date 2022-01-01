Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Sterling L7500

2,334 KM

Details Description Features

$58,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2001 Sterling L7500

2001 Sterling L7500

De Icing Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Sterling L7500

De Icing Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8093422
  2. 8093422
  3. 8093422
  4. 8093422
  5. 8093422
  6. 8093422
  7. 8093422
  8. 8093422
  9. 8093422
  10. 8093422
  11. 8093422
  12. 8093422
  13. 8093422
  14. 8093422
  15. 8093422
  16. 8093422
  17. 8093422
  18. 8093422
  19. 8093422
  20. 8093422
  21. 8093422
  22. 8093422
  23. 8093422
  24. 8093422
  25. 8093422
  26. 8093422
  27. 8093422
  28. 8093422
  29. 8093422
  30. 8093422
  31. 8093422
  32. 8093422
  33. 8093422
  34. 8093422
  35. 8093422
  36. 8093422
  37. 8093422
  38. 8093422
  39. 8093422
  40. 8093422
  41. 8093422
  42. 8093422
  43. 8093422
  44. 8093422
  45. 8093422
  46. 8093422
  47. 8093422
  48. 8093422
  49. 8093422
  50. 8093422
Contact Seller

$58,910

+ taxes & licensing

2,334KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093422
  • Stock #: BC0034513
  • VIN: 2FZAATBV51AJ36287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,334 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Sterling L7500 De Icing Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to Dec 2022.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $58,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Driver Airbag
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Hino 185 18 Foo...
 413,288 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 70,579 KM
$39,850 + tax & lic
2009 Ford E150 Econo...
 161,777 KM
$14,710 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory