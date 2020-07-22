Menu
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

171,486 KM

$1,710

+ tax & licensing
$1,710

+ taxes & licensing

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

Ex Police 4WD

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

Ex Police 4WD

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$1,710

+ taxes & licensing

171,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5482878
  • Stock #: BC0032815
  • VIN: 1GNEK13V42J257826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD, EX Police 4.8L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey, black interior, cloth, leather, Aux, Rubber Floors, Peculator, Rear headphone jack. (Frame Damage) $1,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $2,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Remote Ignition
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

