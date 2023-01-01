Menu
2002 GMC Safari

340,370 KM

Details Description Features

Cargo Van (Needs Work)

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

340,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634271
  • Stock #: BC0035996
  • VIN: 1GTDM19X72B511014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 340,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 GMC Safari Cargo Van, (Needs Work) 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, includes keys and in running condition. Needs a new battery, a new outside drivers door handle, brake service and possibly more. Being sold not meeting motor vehicle requirements, contract requires buyer to to tow listing from facility despite vehicle Runs, Drives and Stops. $3,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

tilt steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

