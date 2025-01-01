$6,890+ taxes & licensing
2002 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Used
194,600KM
VIN JHLRD788X2C808374
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,600 KM
Vehicle Description
note ICBc rebuilt in 2008 vehicle is an excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
