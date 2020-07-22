Menu
2002 Sterling SC7000

151,022 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2002 Sterling SC7000

2002 Sterling SC7000

Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

2002 Sterling SC7000

Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

151,022KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5708037
  Stock #: BC0032866
  VIN: 49HAACBV72DK28907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Sterling SC7000 Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel manual transmission, AM/FM radio, GVW 17300
kG , white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Decal valid to August 2021 $16,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
Tow Hitch Receiver
SPLASH GUARDS

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

