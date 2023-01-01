Menu
2003 Chevrolet Express

119,244 KM

$16,750

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

G3500 20 Foot Motorhome

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  • Listing ID: 10427712
  • Stock #: BC0036340
  • VIN: 1GBJG31U631151463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Chevrolet Express G3500 20 Foot Motorhome, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, sleeps 4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, microwave, oven and 3 burner stove, 2 sinks, refrigerator, bathroom with toilet, sink and shower, table, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $16,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Burnaby

