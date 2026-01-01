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2003 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab Service Truck 4WD Diesel, Traffic Control , with VMAC , 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, 4WD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $17,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2003 Ford F-450

93,516 KM

Details Description Features

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Ford F-450

SD Regular Cab Service Truck 4WD Diesel with VMAC Traffic Control

Watch This Vehicle
14115856

2003 Ford F-450

SD Regular Cab Service Truck 4WD Diesel with VMAC Traffic Control

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,516KM
VIN 1FDXF47P43EC99342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039010
  • Mileage 93,516 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab Service Truck 4WD Diesel, Traffic Control , with VMAC , 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, 4WD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $17,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$17,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2003 Ford F-450