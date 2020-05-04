Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4968465
  2. 4968465
  3. 4968465
  4. 4968465
  5. 4968465
  6. 4968465
  7. 4968465
  8. 4968465
  9. 4968465
  10. 4968465
  11. 4968465
  12. 4968465
  13. 4968465
  14. 4968465
  15. 4968465
  16. 4968465
  17. 4968465
  18. 4968465
  19. 4968465
  20. 4968465
  21. 4968465
  22. 4968465
  23. 4968465
  24. 4968465
  25. 4968465
  26. 4968465
  27. 4968465
  28. 4968465
  29. 4968465
  30. 4968465
  31. 4968465
  32. 4968465
  33. 4968465
  34. 4968465
  35. 4968465
  36. 4968465
  37. 4968465
  38. 4968465
  39. 4968465
  40. 4968465
  41. 4968465
  42. 4968465
  43. 4968465
  44. 4968465
  45. 4968465
  46. 4968465
  47. 4968465
  48. 4968465
  49. 4968465
  50. 4968465
Contact Seller

$9,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,012KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4968465
  • Stock #: BC0032359
  • VIN: 1FDXF46P63EC09769
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2003 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $9,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2004 Freightliner FL...
 148,509 KM
$24,760 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-550 Flat...
 135,995 KM
$20,760 + tax & lic
2009 Hino 258 Flat D...
 467,295 KM
$14,870 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message