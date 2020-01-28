2003 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Dump Truck 10 Foot 2WD Dually Diesel with Crane, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $17,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Traction Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Locking Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

