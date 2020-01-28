Menu
2003 Ford F-550 Regular Cab

Dump Truck 10 Foot 2WD Dually Diesel with Crane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,410KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617645
  • Stock #: BC0032360
  • VIN: 1FDAF56P43EC09975
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2003 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Dump Truck 10 Foot 2WD Dually Diesel with Crane, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $17,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

