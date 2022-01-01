Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 GMC 5500

154,688 KM

Details Description Features

$24,670

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,670

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2003 GMC 5500

2003 GMC 5500

C 13 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Dually

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC 5500

C 13 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8111431
  2. 8111431
  3. 8111431
  4. 8111431
  5. 8111431
  6. 8111431
  7. 8111431
  8. 8111431
  9. 8111431
  10. 8111431
  11. 8111431
  12. 8111431
  13. 8111431
  14. 8111431
  15. 8111431
  16. 8111431
  17. 8111431
  18. 8111431
  19. 8111431
  20. 8111431
  21. 8111431
  22. 8111431
  23. 8111431
  24. 8111431
  25. 8111431
  26. 8111431
  27. 8111431
  28. 8111431
  29. 8111431
  30. 8111431
  31. 8111431
  32. 8111431
  33. 8111431
  34. 8111431
  35. 8111431
  36. 8111431
  37. 8111431
  38. 8111431
  39. 8111431
  40. 8111431
  41. 8111431
  42. 8111431
  43. 8111431
  44. 8111431
  45. 8111431
  46. 8111431
  47. 8111431
  48. 8111431
  49. 8111431
  50. 8111431
Contact Seller

$24,670

+ taxes & licensing

154,688KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8111431
  • Stock #: BC0034530
  • VIN: 1GDE5E1163F505307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034530
  • Mileage 154,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 GMC C5500 13 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL engine, Duramax Diesel, dually, 2 door, manual transmission, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, cassette player, hydraulic brakes white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheel base: 204 Inches Certificate and decal valid to November 2022 $24,670.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
cassette player
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Sterling Bullet...
 160,196 KM
$39,750 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 399,217 KM
$21,870 + tax & lic
2007 GENIE Z-60/34 B...
 0 KM
$29,860 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory