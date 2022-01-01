2003 GMC 5500

+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2003 GMC C5500 13 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL engine, Duramax Diesel, dually, 2 door, manual transmission, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, cassette player, hydraulic brakes white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheel base: 204 Inches Certificate and decal valid to November 2022 $24,670.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
