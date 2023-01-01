$2,100+ tax & licensing
2003 Polaris 340
Touring Snowmobile (Actual Year Unkown)
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9586894
- Stock #: BC0035317
- VIN: SN1LT3AS33C300170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Mileage 1,172 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 Polaris 340 Touring Snowmobile, reverse, grey exterior, black interior, leather, 2 cylinders. (Actual year unknown) $2,100.00 plus $350 processing fee, $2,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
