2003 Polaris 340

1,172 KM

Details Description

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2003 Polaris 340

2003 Polaris 340

Touring Snowmobile (Actual Year Unkown)

2003 Polaris 340

Touring Snowmobile (Actual Year Unkown)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

1,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9586894
  • Stock #: BC0035317
  • VIN: SN1LT3AS33C300170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Mileage 1,172 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Polaris 340 Touring Snowmobile, reverse, grey exterior, black interior, leather, 2 cylinders. (Actual year unknown) $2,100.00 plus $350 processing fee, $2,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

