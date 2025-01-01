Menu
Account
Sign In
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery), 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, cassette player, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior. $21,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2003 Porsche 911

40,180 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Porsche 911

Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery)

Watch This Vehicle
13100057

2003 Porsche 911

Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery)

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13100057
  2. 13100057
  3. 13100057
  4. 13100057
  5. 13100057
  6. 13100057
  7. 13100057
  8. 13100057
  9. 13100057
  10. 13100057
  11. 13100057
  12. 13100057
  13. 13100057
  14. 13100057
  15. 13100057
  16. 13100057
  17. 13100057
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,180KM
VIN WP0CA299X3S652205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,180 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery), 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, cassette player, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior. $21,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 JLG E400AJFN Boom Lift Electric for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 JLG E400AJFN Boom Lift Electric 0 $19,510 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (Poor Condition Dead Battery) 40,180 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van Box Truck with Loading Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van Box Truck with Loading Ramp 122,106 KM $44,880 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2003 Porsche 911