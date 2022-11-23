Menu
2003 Toyota Highlander

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

2003 Toyota Highlander

2003 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

2003 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9333097
  • Stock #: 114152
  • VIN: JTEHF21A430114152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 114152
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner 
Local, Lower Mainland driven 
Regular maintenance performed at Toyota service dept. 
Fully loaded, leather interior, sunroof 
Very good tires, comes with new mounted snow tires 
Very clean inside and out 
Runs great 

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

