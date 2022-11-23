2003 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

114152 VIN: JTEHF21A430114152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Luggage Rack Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

