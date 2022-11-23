$5,995+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
604-761-9256
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
- Listing ID: 9333097
- Stock #: 114152
- VIN: JTEHF21A430114152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner
Local, Lower Mainland driven
Regular maintenance performed at Toyota service dept.
Fully loaded, leather interior, sunroof
Very good tires, comes with new mounted snow tires
Very clean inside and out
Runs great
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
