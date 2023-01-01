Menu
2003 Toyota Toyoace

47,626 KM

$17,510

+ tax & licensing
$17,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Crew Cab Right Hand Drive Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,510

+ taxes & licensing

47,626KM
Used
  • Stock #: BC0036020
  • VIN: TRY230-0004535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Toyota Toyoace Right Hand Drive, Crew Cab Dually, 4 door, manual transmission, Gasoline engine, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, rear heater, white exterior. $17,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

