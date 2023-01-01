$17,510+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2003 Toyota Toyoace
Crew Cab Right Hand Drive Dually
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$17,510
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10113969
- Stock #: BC0036020
- VIN: TRY230-0004535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0036020
- Mileage 47,626 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 Toyota Toyoace Right Hand Drive, Crew Cab Dually, 4 door, manual transmission, Gasoline engine, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, rear heater, white exterior. $17,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.