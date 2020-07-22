Menu
2004 BMW 3 Series

74,917 KM

$9,840

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

325Ci Convertible

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

74,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5598750
  • Stock #: BC0032855
  • VIN: WBABW33444PL24036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,917 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 BMW 3-Series 325ci Convertible, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $9,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Passenger Power Seat
Genuine wood trim
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Removable/Convertible Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

