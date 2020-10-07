Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford Econoline

57,892 KM

Details Description Features

$12,840

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Econoline

2004 Ford Econoline

E-450 13 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Econoline

E-450 13 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6114702
  2. 6114702
  3. 6114702
  4. 6114702
  5. 6114702
  6. 6114702
  7. 6114702
  8. 6114702
  9. 6114702
  10. 6114702
  11. 6114702
  12. 6114702
  13. 6114702
  14. 6114702
  15. 6114702
  16. 6114702
  17. 6114702
  18. 6114702
  19. 6114702
  20. 6114702
  21. 6114702
  22. 6114702
  23. 6114702
  24. 6114702
  25. 6114702
  26. 6114702
  27. 6114702
  28. 6114702
  29. 6114702
  30. 6114702
  31. 6114702
  32. 6114702
  33. 6114702
  34. 6114702
  35. 6114702
  36. 6114702
  37. 6114702
  38. 6114702
  39. 6114702
  40. 6114702
  41. 6114702
  42. 6114702
  43. 6114702
  44. 6114702
  45. 6114702
  46. 6114702
  47. 6114702
  48. 6114702
  49. 6114702
  50. 6114702
Contact Seller

$12,840

+ taxes & licensing

57,892KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114702
  • Stock #: BC0033132
  • VIN: 1FDXE45S14HA11500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford Econoline E-450 13 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, cloth $12,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $13,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 168,966 KM
$28,510 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo El...
 41,326 KM
$9,250 + tax & lic
2011 Forest River Gr...
 0 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory