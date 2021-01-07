Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford Econoline

113,760 KM

Details Description Features

$7,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Econoline

2004 Ford Econoline

E-250 5 Seater Passenger Van

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Econoline

E-250 5 Seater Passenger Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6381969
  2. 6381969
  3. 6381969
  4. 6381969
  5. 6381969
  6. 6381969
  7. 6381969
  8. 6381969
  9. 6381969
  10. 6381969
  11. 6381969
  12. 6381969
  13. 6381969
  14. 6381969
  15. 6381969
  16. 6381969
  17. 6381969
  18. 6381969
  19. 6381969
  20. 6381969
  21. 6381969
  22. 6381969
  23. 6381969
  24. 6381969
  25. 6381969
  26. 6381969
  27. 6381969
  28. 6381969
  29. 6381969
  30. 6381969
  31. 6381969
  32. 6381969
  33. 6381969
  34. 6381969
  35. 6381969
  36. 6381969
  37. 6381969
  38. 6381969
  39. 6381969
  40. 6381969
  41. 6381969
  42. 6381969
  43. 6381969
  44. 6381969
  45. 6381969
  46. 6381969
  47. 6381969
  48. 6381969
  49. 6381969
  50. 6381969
Contact Seller

$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

113,760KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6381969
  • Stock #: BC0033323
  • VIN: 1FTNE24L24HB07341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford Econoline E-250 5 Seater, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $7,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 Kia Soul LX
 143,344 KM
$6,850 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento GDI...
 91,781 KM
$17,850 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 86,885 KM
$15,870 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory