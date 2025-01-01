Menu
Account
Sign In
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $2,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

255,191 KM

Details Description Features

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLS 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12265834

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLS 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,191KM
VIN 1FMZU77K84UC34649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,191 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $2,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2018 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch WheelBase for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch WheelBase 247,433 KM $21,250 + tax & lic
Used 2016 NEW HOLLAND T475 4x4 Tractor Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 NEW HOLLAND T475 4x4 Tractor Diesel 0 $49,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD Cargo Van (All Wheel Drive) Ex Government Vehicle for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD Cargo Van (All Wheel Drive) Ex Government Vehicle 195,525 KM $17,240 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac