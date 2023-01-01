$18,250+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2004 Ford F-450
SD Dump Truck Rear Wheel Drive Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$18,250
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10460283
- Stock #: BC0036278
- VIN: 1FDXF46P44ED43004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,465 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 2 Wheel Drive, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, GVW: 9,900, Box length: 8 ft 8 inches, Box width: 7 ft 6 inches, 5 storage boxes, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to September 2024 $18,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.