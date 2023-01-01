Menu
2004 Ford F-450

149,465 KM

Details Description Features

$18,250

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 Ford F-450

2004 Ford F-450

SD Dump Truck Rear Wheel Drive Diesel

2004 Ford F-450

SD Dump Truck Rear Wheel Drive Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

149,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10460283
  • Stock #: BC0036278
  • VIN: 1FDXF46P44ED43004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,465 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 2 Wheel Drive, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, GVW: 9,900, Box length: 8 ft 8 inches, Box width: 7 ft 6 inches, 5 storage boxes, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to September 2024 $18,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

