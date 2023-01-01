$37,510+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford F-650
16 Foot Flat Deck Manual 2WD Diesel Air Brakes
- Listing ID: 10208328
- Stock #: BC0036131
- VIN: 3FRWF65N84V688491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036131
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Ford F-650 16 Foot Flat Deck Manual 2WD Diesel, Air Brakes, 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 7 speed manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Wheelbase: 17 feet 3 inches. Deck size: 16 feet 5 inches by 7 feet 8 inches. Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. $37,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
