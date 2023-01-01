Menu
2004 Ford F-650

0 KM

$37,510

+ tax & licensing
$37,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 Ford F-650

2004 Ford F-650

16 Foot Flat Deck Manual 2WD Diesel Air Brakes

2004 Ford F-650

16 Foot Flat Deck Manual 2WD Diesel Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$37,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10208328
  Stock #: BC0036131
  VIN: 3FRWF65N84V688491

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036131
  • Mileage 0 KM

2004 Ford F-650 16 Foot Flat Deck Manual 2WD Diesel, Air Brakes, 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 7 speed manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Wheelbase: 17 feet 3 inches. Deck size: 16 feet 5 inches by 7 feet 8 inches. Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. $37,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Tow Hitch Receiver

Leather Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

