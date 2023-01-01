2004 Ford F-650

$37,510 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10208328

10208328 Stock #: BC0036131

BC0036131 VIN: 3FRWF65N84V688491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0036131

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Leather Seat Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.