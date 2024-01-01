Menu
2004 Freightliner MT45 Cube Step Van with Rear Shelving Diesel, 5.9L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, Pioneer head unit, Honda gasoline generator, rear heat, 12 volt in, fans, rear flood lights, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 13.1 Feet, Milage is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed / unverified $15,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2004 Freightliner MT45

$15,810

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 4UZAAPBW34CM59552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036108
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2004 Freightliner MT45 Cube Step Van with Rear Shelving Diesel, 5.9L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, Pioneer head unit, Honda gasoline generator, rear heat, 12 volt in, fans, rear flood lights, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 13.1 Feet, Milage is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed / unverified $15,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$15,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 Freightliner MT45