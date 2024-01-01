Menu
2004 Freightliner MT55 Chassis, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 4X2, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, cloth $5,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2004 Freightliner MT55

416,963 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2004 Freightliner MT55

Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings

2004 Freightliner MT55

Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
416,963KM
VIN 4UZAARBW44CM84858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 416,963 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Freightliner MT55 Chassis, 5.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 4X2, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, cloth $5,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 Freightliner MT55