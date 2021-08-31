Menu
2004 GMC Savana

258,547 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 GMC Savana

2004 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

2004 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

258,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7669879
  • Stock #: BC0034239
  • VIN: 1GTGG25V641128687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 258,547 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, manual door locks, manual windows, manual mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $8,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee.

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

