2004 GMC Savana

169,395 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 GMC Savana

2004 GMC Savana

G1500 Cargo Van

2004 GMC Savana

G1500 Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

169,395KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7969556
  Stock #: BC0034424
  VIN: 1GTFG15X941229861

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 169,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 GMC Savana G1500 Cargo Van, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $10,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

