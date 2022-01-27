Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

553,072 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Sierra 2500

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

553,072KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8152840
  • Stock #: 288095
  • VIN: 1GTHK29284E288095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 288095
  • Mileage 553,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $195.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2004 GMC Sierra 2500...
 0 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 77,193 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic...
 78,088 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-338-XXXX

(click to show)

604-338-5868

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory