Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Mini Truck

26,559 KM

Details Description Features

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Mini Truck

2004 Honda Mini Truck

4WD Right Hand Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Mini Truck

4WD Right Hand Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

  1. 9633304
  2. 9633304
  3. 9633304
  4. 9633304
  5. 9633304
  6. 9633304
  7. 9633304
  8. 9633304
  9. 9633304
  10. 9633304
  11. 9633304
  12. 9633304
  13. 9633304
  14. 9633304
  15. 9633304
  16. 9633304
  17. 9633304
  18. 9633304
  19. 9633304
  20. 9633304
  21. 9633304
  22. 9633304
  23. 9633304
  24. 9633304
  25. 9633304
  26. 9633304
  27. 9633304
  28. 9633304
  29. 9633304
  30. 9633304
  31. 9633304
  32. 9633304
  33. 9633304
  34. 9633304
  35. 9633304
  36. 9633304
  37. 9633304
  38. 9633304
  39. 9633304
  40. 9633304
  41. 9633304
  42. 9633304
  43. 9633304
  44. 9633304
  45. 9633304
  46. 9633304
  47. 9633304
  48. 9633304
  49. 9633304
  50. 9633304
Contact Seller

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633304
  • Stock #: BC0035660
  • VIN: HA7-1411539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # BC0035660
  • Mileage 26,559 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Honda Mini Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive, manual, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $11,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 Bobcat 425 ZTS ...
 0 KM
$25,610 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 34,856 KM
$65,720 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Expedition...
 325,105 KM
$13,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory