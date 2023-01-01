$11,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Honda Mini Truck
4WD Right Hand Drive
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9633304
- Stock #: BC0035660
- VIN: HA7-1411539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # BC0035660
- Mileage 26,559 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Honda Mini Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive, manual, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $11,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.